‘Do you think we’re schoolboys!?’ - MMA promoter cancels co-main event mid-fight due to timidity

MMA has had its share of lame fights over the years. UFC fans may remember Derrick Lewis’ classic stinker against Francis Ngannou, or the now infamous Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza rematch. Old school fans will remember Ken Shamrock vs. Dan Severn 2 as the longtime holder of the mantle of ‘worst fight in MMA history.’

It seems one promoter, however, wasn’t about to let his event enter into that kind of inauspicious company. Mairbek Khasiev, head of one of Russia’s most prominent MMA promotions—Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA)—found himself hitting his limit for boredom during ACA 141’s co-main event and decided to do something about it.

The booking, between UFC veteran Rashid Magomedov and former ACA welterweight title contender Ali Bagov, was set to serve as quarterfinal match for the promotion’s ongoing lightweight tournament. But after four rounds of relative inaction, Khasiev had seen enough. The ACA president stepped into the cage before the start of the fifth to wave the fight off (h/t Caposa).

#ACA141: Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. pic.twitter.com/GN8djw3Fg9 — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) July 22, 2022

As a result of the unexpected stoppage, both fighters were reportedly DQ’d—and the bout was declared a ‘no contest’.

“Dear friends. The ACA League is not a kindergarten. It is a serious league,” Khasiev told the audience after stopping the bout (Translation via Fight Site editor & native Russian speaker Tumen). “The ACA League today, is—regardless of what anyone says—is the 2nd greatest fight league in the world. Every time I say this, someone comes out with some sort of criticism. And now we are showing you what sort of league we really are.

“That’s it! Disqualified! That’s it, I’ve had it, I got no nerve for this. What is this? What the f-ck are you—What are you? Do you think we’re schoolboys over here!? Right, you’re all free to go, that’s it. Akhmat Power, Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.”

The winner of that bout was expected to face Artem Reznikov in the tournament semifinals. Reznikov is fresh off a 5 round decision back in June, over UFC vet Davi Ramos in Ramos’ first fight since getting his release from the world’s largest MMA promotion back in March. No word yet on just what the ACA plans to do with their tournament following this controversy.