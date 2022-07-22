Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is in the state of Washington for the first time in the promotion’s history.

At the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Bellator 283 sees former welterweight champion Douglas Lima take on rising contender Jason Jackson. Lima did miss weight for this so it’s a catchweight. We were supposed to have Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire defending his title against Sidney Outlaw in the original main event, but Pitbull is out with injury and instead Outlaw has a really tough fight against the debuting former RIZIN standout Tofiq Musayev, who holds a win over Patricky.

This card also includes super prospect Usman Nurmagomedov against Chris Gonzalez, former UFC heavyweight Marcelo GOlm vs. Davion Franklin, and UFC and Strikeforce veteran Lorenz Larkin against the talented Mukhamed Berkhamov.

Bellator 283 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Preliminary card (Online at 7 p.m. ET)

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Kevin Boehm vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro