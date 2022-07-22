911 call released - Hear what police said on the scene after Masvidal’s alleged attack on Covington

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal was charged with aggravated battery in March after an alleged attack on Octagon rival Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ is accused of ambushing Covington outside of a Miami restaurant and striking him in the face.

It is claimed that Covington’s tooth was chipped in this incident and that he sustained damage to a $90,000 Rolex watch. Masvidal has plead not guilty to the charge. He is expected to appear in court on August 17 for a pre-trial hearing on this case.

TMZ sports recently released something that might be featured in the court case to follow: a 911 call from the scene of the alleged incident.

In the short audio recording an off duty police officer can be heard requesting more personnel come to his location.

“Can we send a bunch of, or a few units ...” he said. “If you could just send units on a three, please.”

This alleged incident went down weeks after Masvidal and Covington faced each other in the main event of UFC 272. The contest was preceded by a lot of trash talk from both men (who once trained together at American Top Team). The fight itself was a rather dull affair with Covington out-wrestling Masvidal over five rounds to secure a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Neither Covington nor Masvidal have booked a fight since then.

Masvidal has been verbally sparring with Conor McGregor lately, with eyes on potentially welcoming the Irishman back to the Octagon.

Covington had been rumoured as a possible opponent for Khamzat Chimaev, before Chimaev was handed a fight with Nate Diaz.