Undefeated UFC lightweight says Paddy Pimblett has ‘weak chin’ and ‘gets his opponents spoonfed’

Undefeated UFC lightweight Mark Madsen thinks former Cage Warriors FC champion Paddy Pimblett is one of the most overhyped fighters on the UFC roster and could potentially lose to Jordan Leavitt at UFC London tomorrow.

Madsen, a decorated Greco-Roman wrestler with an Olympic silver medal, claims “The Baddy” has a “weak chin” waiting to be exposed by the right opponent.

But it may not come to that, as “The Olympian” thinks Leavitt could end up derailing Pimblett’s UFC hype train with an upset submission victory on Saturday, claiming “The Monkey King” has a decent enough ground game to submit Paddy.

“Paddy gets his opponents spoonfed. He hasn‘t faced anyone that challenges his weak chin and weak wrestling yet,” Madsen (12-0) told Vegas Insider ahead of UFC London. “Leavitt has a decent ground game and I would not be surprised if he finishes Pimblett via submission.”

Madsen is coming off a unanimous decision win over Vinc Pichel at UFC 273, improving his record inside the Octagon to 4-0 in a deep lightweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall will feature Pimblett vs. Leavitt on the main card. The event takes place Saturday, July 23, at The O2 Arena in London, England.