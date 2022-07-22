‘You gotta get a win’ — Brendan Schaub urges Conor McGregor to fight Tony Ferguson next

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub thinks Conor McGregor needs to get back in the win column before the Irishman starts thinking about a title fight.

McGregor has spent a year-long stretch on the sidelines after breaking his leg in a nasty TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 that saw the Dubliner carried out of the Octagon on a stretcher.

However, despite being injured, “The Notorious” has ambitions of fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and setting a new UFC milestone by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to win gold at three weight classes.

There are also talks of McGregor fighting Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, although Schaub thinks none of those matchups make sense for him right now. Enter Tony Ferguson, who has a history with McGregor dating back to 2019.

Schaub thinks “El Cucuy” is the “smart” matchup for McGregor who is in desperate need of a win after losing three of his last four fights and not tasting victory in the Octagon in almost three years.

“If I’m Conor McGregor’s team, the smart route to go is – you gotta get a win,” Schaub told The Schmo during a recent interview (h/t Low Kick MMA). “So if my poison is Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson – you know, it’s not a knock on Tony, but I would say, Chandler just beat Tony. I would go for Tony, get a win, and then try to fight Charles Oliveira – or f*ckin’ (Islam) Makhachev – Makhachev’s a tough fight for Conor.”

“He (Conor McGregor) has to get a win. So Tony Ferguson is probably your best bet out of that bunch. You gotta get a win – and Michael Chandler’s tough, man.”

McGregor is back training with coach John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland and is expected to return to the UFC sometime early next year.