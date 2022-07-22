Jon Jones rips ‘Tiny’ Curtis Blaydes ahead of UFC London: ‘Bro you literally sound ridiculous’

Jon Jones has a bone to pick with Curtis Blaydes after the UFC heavyweight called into question his conditioning and knockout power in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Blaydes, who returns to the Octagon tomorrow to take on Tom Aspinall at The O2, opined that Jones would lose to Stipe Miocic because the former UFC light heavyweight champion lacks the qualities to succeed at heavyweight.

Jones found Blayde’s comments “ridiculous” and indicative that the Elevation Fight Team product is jealous of his talent and success. “Bones” put the 31-year-old on blast ahead of his main event slot at UFC London on Saturday.

“Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous,” he posted in a follow-up Tweet.

Jones hasn’t fought since he relinquished the light heavyweight title following his controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

That was over two years ago.

The 35-year-old is teased to return to the Octagon sometime later this year to take on Miocic at heavyweight, although the matchup hasn’t been confirmed as of writing.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall takes place Saturday, July 23, at The O2 Arena in London, England.