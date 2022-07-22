Sean O’Malley: Petr Yan is the ‘best dude’ I’ve been matched up with, but ‘I’m better’

After much criticism about his previous matchups, UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is getting a major step up in competition. The 27-year-old will be facing former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280, and the betting odds are already heavily stacked against him.

But as we’ve all come to know, “Sugar” Sean’s self-belief is something to behold. And all that was once again on display in a recent interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark.

“I believe I’m better than Petr at what we’re gonna do, and that’s f—ng fighting. I’m better than Petr. And I truly believe that… I think that’s what is going to get the job done,” he said.

“I’m gonna go in there more prepared than Petr. I’m gonna go in there and just do what I do. Obviously, putting Petr’s lights out would be massive. But I just need to go in there and get the job done against Petr yan. Three five-minute rounds.”

O’Malley did give credit where it’s due, but he expects to outdo his opponent on fight night.

“He’s the best dude I’ve ever fought, hands down,” O’Malley said of Yan. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and I just believe I’m gonna be better (on) October 22nd than Petr.”

The already stacked UFC 280 fight card takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. It will feature two title fights: the bantamweight championship between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw at the co-main event, followed by the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at the top of the bill.