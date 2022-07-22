‘Absolutely not’ - Mayweather shuts down Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia at 140 lbs

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis? Not so fast, says Floyd Mayweather.

Talk about a big fight between the two popular fighters has been heating up after Garcia’s KO win over Javier Fortuna. According to Floyd Mayweather though, if it happens, it will be on his terms.

The main sticking point for the boxer turned promoter is weight. Garcia’s last two bouts were at 140 lbs, while Tank’s last two have been at 135 lbs.

“All these fighters talk about how big they are and what they’ve done in the sport,” Mayweather told Fight Hype (HT: Bad Left Hook). “Once again, the main man in the sport of boxing right now is the one that’s attached to me — Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

“That’s the only thing that this kid Ryan Garcia — that’s the only thing that he knows, is Tank. ‘Oh, I want to fight Tank. I don’t care, it’s the biggest fight.’ OK, you want to fight Tank; in boxing we make sacrifices. So we know that Tank fights at 135. So if you want to fight Tank at 135 we can make it happen before the end of the year.”

Mayweather says Garcia has to make “sacrifices” the same way he did before when he moved up to face a big draw in Oscar De La Hoya before.

“Absolutely not. You just fought at 135 so why can’t you fight at 135 again? He’s young, I can see if he was a lot older. He’s not in his 30s. You know, guys get older and the weight settles in and then you can be like, ‘OK, I can’t make the weight no more.’ But he’s young, we have to make sacrifices.

“If it’s certain things you want in the sport of boxing — like Ryan Garcia really wants Tank. If you really want this fight with Tank, sacrifice. We have to make sacrifices. Even though I know I wasn’t 154 lber — I knew I wasn’t a junior middleweight — but I knew there’s certain sacrifices that I have to make. Oscar De La Hoya chose the gloves, chose the judges, he chose everything, the weight class, everything. I knew I was the better fighter, I felt I was the better fighter, and I showed y’all I was the better fighter. So guess what I did, I made sacrifices.

“So if you feel like you can beat Tank, you’re the better fighter, then guess what, make sacrifices. We can fight in 90 days if you want to, whatever you want to do, and he’s gonna get smoked.”

At the end of the day, Mayweather claims the fight won’t be hard to finalize.

“It’s not difficult to make. This is what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna turn down a lot of things but we’re not gonna turn down no money. I’ll let Oscar know this. Oscar, we can make the fight happen. The fight’s gotta be at 135”

While a lot of these are part of normal negotiations, Garcia and Davis have fought at both divisions recently. Garcia fought at 135 lbs in 2021, while Davis did have a one-off at 140 lbs at the same year before dropping back down.