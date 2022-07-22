UFC London weigh-in live stream

The UFC returns to London, England this weekend for a show at the O2 Arena. The UFC seems intent on visiting the UK more often nowadays, a move prompted by an unusually good crop of English talent on the roster.

This card features many of the hottest British prospects on the roster, including Tom Aspinall (who fights Curtis Blaydes in the main event), Paddy Pimblett (who faces Jordan Leavitt) and Muhammad Mokaev (who takes on Charles Johnson).

The card also includes a number of well-known European veterans including Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson, who fight each other on the main card. There’s also appearances by Paul Craig, Makwan Amirkhani, Molly McCann, Nicolas Dalby and Mason Jones.

The co-main event was supposed to be Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson. However, an injury to till means ‘The Joker’ will now be fighting Chris Curtis instead.

Before any of these fights take place, we’ve got the weigh-ins to consider — both official and ceremonial.

The official weigh-ins are due to get started around 5AM ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will air on the UFC’s YouTube channel at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (3 PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Prelim card (12 PM ET on ESPN+):

Lightweight: L’udovit Klein vs. Mason Jones

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Featherweight: Nathanial Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Flyweight: Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Claudio Silva