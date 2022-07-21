UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card shaping up

The UFC has gone all-out for its October 22nd pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. There are two title fights and a slew of fights with major title implications that make this event one of the most stacked of 2022... and the card is only about halfway booked.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev vie for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira is the uncrowned champion, if you will, considering he was the champ against Justin Gaethje until he was stripped of the belt for a controversial weight miss. As for the co-main, men’s bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against former champ T.J. Dillashaw.

As for those non-title fights? Terrific. Former bantamweight champ Petr Yan returns to action against Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot face off in a massive lightweight clash, Belal Muhammad battles Sean Brady in a key welterweight affair, and Brazilian strawweights Amanda Lemos and Marina Rodriguez go toe-to-toe.

We can’t wait to see what other fights are lined up for UFC 280! Here is what we have so far:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida