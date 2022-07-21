Report: Johnny Walker takes on Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 in September

A light heavyweight bout between two heavy-handed strikers is headed to Las Vegas in September. According to MMA Junkie’s report, Johnny Walker is slated to face Ion Cutelaba at the UFC 279 card, in a fight that could mean the end of the line in the Octagon for the loser.

Currently on a two-fight losing skid, Walker (18-7) was knocked out by Jamahal Hill and dropped a unanimous decision to Thiago Santos in his most recent outings. In fact, the 30-year-old’s latest victory dates back to September 2020, when he bested Ryan Spann by unanimous decision. This win marks the Brazilian’s only victory in his last five outings.

Much like his opponent, Cutelaba (16-7-1-1 NC) will enter the Octagon in dire need for a victory at UFC 279. In his last outing, Ion got submitted by Ryan Spann, but prior to that defeated Devin Clark by unanimous decision in September 2021. However, this win is the 28-year-old’s only one in his last five fights, as well.

Now, Walker is expected to take on Cutelaba at UFC 279, in Las Vegas, on September 10. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a welterweight bout between rising contender Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Nate Diaz.