Volkan Oezdemir reveals Khamzat Chimaev was ‘a big part’ of his training camp for UFC London

UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir has been training with Khamzat Chimaev in preparation for UFC Fight Night 208 where he meets Scotland’s Paul Craig this weekend at The O2.

Oezdemir made the switch from Combat Club in Switzerland to Sweden’s Allstar Training Center, home to the likes of Chimaev and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

‘No Time’ revealed ‘Borz’ played a huge part in his training camp for UFC London and hopes the time he spent working with the undefeated Chechnan will pay off dividends come fight night.

“It’s where I’m residing now,” Oezdemir said of his switch to Allstar Training Center in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “It’s my full-time location and I’m ready to be there. I fully moved in June. I did all my camp here. I did a few weeks back-and-forth before that, but now it’s my full-time place.

“(Chimaev) was definitely part of the camp. Have to work my takedown defense definitely for Paul Craig. Obviously, Khamzat was a big part of it as well.”

Oezdemir’s goal is to claw his way back into title contention, and that starts by disposing of Craig on Saturday and then smashing whoever the UFC puts in front of him next.

“That’s what I want,” Oezdemir said. “My goal is to get the title and for this, I need to smash everyone in front of me. I don’t have to choose. I get the perfect test and that’s how I get closer to the belt.”

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall will feature Craig vs. Oezedemir on the main card. The event takes place Saturday, July 23, at The O2 Arena in London, England.