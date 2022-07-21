Dana White pens letter of support for ‘model example’ and former UFC champ Cain Velasquez

When former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was embroiled in an attempted murder case in February many of his peers in the MMA community immediately went to bat for him. One man we didn’t hear from at the time was UFC president Dana White.

But apparently, the bossman went out of his way to personally write a letter to the judge presiding over the case. MMA Junkie recently obtained the said letter dated March 4th, just a few days after the said incident took place.

White began the letter by stating how “stunned” he was upon learning about the allegations, and that it was “completely out of character” for Velasquez. He also mentioned how the ex-champion was a “model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself.”

The 39-year-old Velasquez was arrested on February 28th for allegedly opening fire at the vehicle of 43-year-old Eugene Goularte. Goularte has been accused of molesting children, supposedly including a member of Velasquez’s family.

Velasquez is now facing ten charges, including attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He’s now been denied bail twice.

Below is White’s full letter addressed to the Santa Clara Superior Court:

March 4, 2022 To the honorable judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court, I write this reference in full knowledge of Cain Velasquez’s current charges of attempted murder and assault. I was stunned to learn of these charges against him, as they are completely out of character for the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. I have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 15 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase. Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts—- not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character—building discipline. As a Mexican-American, Mr. Velasquez was proud of his heritage and never passed up an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and demonstrate his gratitude to the Mexican fans for their support. People who know him best describe him as a humble, soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated to his family, including his wife and his two children. If given the opportunity, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community. I sincerely ask that you take this into consideration as you adjudicate next steps in this process concerning Mr. Velasquez. lf you wish for me to confirm any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me. Sincerely, Dana White UFC President

If convicted, Velasquez could face up to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder charge alone.