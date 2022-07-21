Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot added to an already stacked UFC 280 fight card

Another top-tier match-up has been added to UFC 280. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, number four-ranked Beneil Dariush will be facing number nine-ranked Mateusz Gamrot at the October 22nd event.

Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) added to UFC 280 on Oct 22 in Abu Dhabi. Next man up for Dariush, after the disappointing ankle injury in Feb.



“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” pic.twitter.com/sYlSp8GgBV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 21, 2022

The 33-year-old Dariush (21-4-1) is on a seven-fight win streak, with his most recent victory happening against “El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 in May 2021. He was slated to face Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 in late February but had to pull out due to an ankle injury. He was subsequently replaced by Bobby Green, who lost to Makhachev via first-round TKO.

Likewise, the 31-year-old Gamrot (21-1, 1 NC), is on a winning streak of four fights. He last competed against Arman Tsarukyan in June and won via decision along with a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.

UFC 280 is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Expected to headline the event is the vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Right before it is another championship bout between bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and ex-champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Also part of the event is a 135-pound bout between former champion Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.