The UFC is back in the UK this weekend with a top quality Fight Night offering. Highlighting the event is a heavyweight top contender’s bout between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. In the co-main event, Chris Curtis looks to keep his momentum going with a bout against top-ranked Jack Hermansson. And former title contender Alexander Gustafsson makes his return to light heavyweight against Nikita Krylov. Throw Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett, and Paul Craig in there and it should be a thrilling card.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC London fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 3pm/12pm ET&PT

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall — At 5:14, Odds 22:48, Picks, Zane: Aspinall, Connor: Blaydes

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis — At 24:43, Odds 38:10, Picks, Both: Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt — At 39:17, Odds 48:22, Picks, Both: Pimblett

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson — At 50:04, Odds 58:12, Picks, Both: Krylov

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy — At 58:38, Odds 1:05:08, Picks, Both: McCann

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir — At 1:05:49, Odds 1:15:52, Picks, Both: Oezdemir

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12pm/9am ET&PT

Mason Jones vs. L’udovit Klein — At 0:59, Odds 7:06, Picks, Both: Jones

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic — At 8:32, Odds 11:47, Picks, Both: Diakiese

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa — At 12:25, Odds 17:28, Picks, Both: Wood

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce — At 20:06, Odds 25:49, Picks, Both: Amirkhani

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson — At 28:12, Odds 34:32, Picks, Both: Mokaev

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson — At 35:54, Odds 41:51, Picks, Both: Herbert

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm — At 42:45, Odds 47:02, Picks, Both: Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby — At 47:34, Odds 51:57, Picks, Both: Dalby

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Long Island, aka: UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez — Zane went 9/12, while Connor went 6/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 659/1027 and Connor is now 618/1027. Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_7.23.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.