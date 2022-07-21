‘His lower body is lightweight’ - Schaub baffled by Kamaru Usman’s light heavyweight plans

Count Brendan Schaub among those baffled by Kamaru Usman wanting to jump up two weight classes to challenge either Jiri Prochazka or Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” stated his desire to compete at 205 pounds (skipping middleweight due to his friendship with Israel Adesanya) in the hopes of winning a second world title and becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous welterweight and light heavyweight champion.

“I want to prove to the world that there’s a reason why they say pound-for-pound. That means pound-for-pound at any given time, any given moment, any given weight,” Usman, who will rematch Leon Edwards at UFC 278, told TMZ earlier this month.

That might sound like a good idea to Usman but Schaub thinks the undisputed UFC welterweight champion might be losing touch with reality. The former UFC heavyweight turned podcast and comedian put Usman on blast during a recent episode of The Schaub Show (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I don’t get it. He’s so small.. Him vs. Jiri? What?!… His lower body is what’s not light-heavyweight. His lower body is lightweight,” Schaub said.

Usman will defend his welterweight title against Edwards in the UFC 278 main event at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Aug. 20.