Invicta FC 48: Tennant vs Rubin live stream, results, discussion

Invicta FC is not only back in action on this Wednesday evening, but they’re venturing outside the usual confines of Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

From the ReelWorks Denver in Colorado, Invicta FC 48 features a bantamweight championship fight between Taneisha Tennant and former Bellator featherweight title challenger Olga Rubin. Tennant won the vacant bantamweight title over Lisa Verzosa last summer, and this is her first title defense.

The co-main event pits UFC veteran Talita Bernardo against Yana Gadelha in another bantamweight matchup.

You can catch all of the fights at Invicta FC 48 for free at the top of the page starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. If you can’t watch the YouTube live stream for some reason, then AXS TV is carrying the card on television at the same time.

Enjoy some free Wednesday fights!

Fight Card (9 PM ET)

Taneisha Tennant vs. Olga Rubin

Talita Bernardo vs. Yana Gadelha

Liana Pirosin vs. Kristina Williams

Melissa Oddessa vs. Isis Verbeek

Amber Leibrock vs. Morgan Frier

Auttumn Norton vs. Maria Djukic