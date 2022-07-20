Jake Paul putting his money on Nate Diaz to beat ‘fake Khabib’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

YouTube star Jake Paul is confident that Nate Diaz will pull off the upset against massive favorite Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

So confident, in fact, that ‘The Problem Child’ will be betting his hard-earned cash on the Stockton native come Sept. 10.

Paul is backing Diaz to beat Khamzat because he believes the latter is overhyped by the UFC and not as dominant as he’s made out to be.

“Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib,” Paul (5-0 boxing) posted after the matchup was announced yesterday.

Paul will return to the boxing ring on Aug. 6 when he meets 12-1 pro Hasim Rahman Jr. at a Showtime Sports event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 25-year-old is rooting for Diaz to win his fight in the hopes of securing a boxing match with him further down the line.

Diaz has just one fight left on his UFC contract, with The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner looking to transition to boxing win, lose, or draw against Khamzat.

UFC 279, which features Chimaev vs. Diaz as the main event, takes place on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.