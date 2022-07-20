Khamzat Chimaev: I’m going to handle Nate Diaz’s ‘funeral’ at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev plans to put the final nail in the coffin of Nate Diaz’s UFC career and send The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner to the grave on September 10.

The two fighters are scheduled to collide in the UFC 279 main event in what will be Diaz’s final fight in the UFC after weeks of accusing the fight promotion of holding him hostage and stalling his exit.

The welterweight matchup was announced on Tuesday by ESPN, with some fighters immediately labeling the bout a mismatch in favor of Khamzat.

Khamzat couldn’t agree more. The No. 3-ranked welterweight said he will turn the fight into a ‘funeral’ for Diaz, who hasn’t picked up a win inside the Octagon since Aug. 2019 when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via decision.

“I am going to handle Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC,” Chimaev told ESPN after the matchup was announced yesterday.

‘Borz’ (5-0 UFC, 11-0 MMA) last fought at UFC 273 where he defeated one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year candidate that saw the undefeated Chechnan go the distance for the first time in his career.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz is scheduled to take place on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.