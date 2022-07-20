Issuing call-outs to other competitors is part of a fighter’s usual strategy to get themselves future matchups. And it’s a tactic that led to the making of some of the most memorable fights in recent history.

But one fighter who refuses to go down this route is rising star and former Cage Warriors FC champion Paddy Pimblett, who already had a lot of hype behind him before he entered the UFC in 2021. Now 2-0 with the organization, he explained his reason behind this choice.

“As I say, I don’t mention anyone’s name. People talk about me,” Pimblett told the Underground (quotes by MMA Mania). “People have my name in their mouth. Like ‘hand sanitizer boy’ [Ilia Topuria], you know what I mean?

“All these fools mention me for some clout, some followers. But I don’t need to mention anyone’s name and I never will because people talk about me.”

Pimblett (18-3) will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he faces Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this weekend. So far he’s scored a knockout and submission in his two UFC fights, and against Leavitt he believes he’ll get a first-round KO.

“I personally think I’m gonna knock him out — in less than two minutes, never mind five,” Pimblett said. “I’ve got a feeling I’m gonna come out and absolutely steamroll ‘em. His striking’s non-existent and everyone underestimates my striking. I’ve done two camps in a row training for the southpaw and because in the last fight I shot in a sloppy takedown very early, a panic shot, to be honest, where I didn’t wake up then he punched me in the face and woke me up and I shot a panic shot. This time that won’t be happening.”

UFC London is headlined by heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.