UFC 279 betting odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as massive favorite over Nate Diaz

The UFC 279 PPV main card on September 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada will be headlined by a welterweight collision between the 11-0 undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, and the 20-13 Stockton slapper, Nate Diaz. The betting lines for this match have just dropped, and they’re longer than a Diaz jab.

The oddsmakers fancy them some Chimaev here, and do so by a great deal. So much so that his moneyline has been spotted swimming at the bottom of the Mariana Trench at a mind-blowing moneyline of -2000. That means you have to bet two stacks ($2000) just to win $100.

As for the ever-popular Diaz, he has been labeled with an underdog tag that has more mass than his English bulldog, Makaveli The Don. You can spot the slap-happy scrapper with a sizable line of +1000, which means you only have to bet $100 to 10x it into a grand.

No proposition bets have been released yet for this five-rounds of fisticuffs, but don't be surprised to see an assortment of unorthodox exotics being offered up. Check back in with us for those at the beginning of September, as the props typically drop closer to fight week.

Check out the betting odds for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!