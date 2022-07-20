Filed under: MMA SQUARED: The old school motivation behind booking Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev It’s not enough to succeed, others must lose! By Chris Rini Jul 20, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: The old school motivation behind booking Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Rini, MMA Squared, UFC 279, Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor Chris Rini Never did make that Conor McGregor trilogy happen, eh? Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: The old school motivation behind booking Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev MMA SQUARED: The Forgotten Moment of UFC Long Island View all 325 stories Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From Bloody Elbow Dear Roxy: ‘How do you feel about open scoring?’ Khamzat Chimaev: I’m going to handle Nate Diaz’s ‘funeral’ at UFC 279 UFC 279 betting odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as massive favorite over Nate Diaz ‘I can’t let it go’ - Cormier explains why his losses to Jones still haunt him Pereira: ‘Coward’ Chimaev is just ‘seeking attention’ Strickland picking ‘b-tch’ Adesanya to beat Pereira Loading comments...
Loading comments...