‘I don’t love it anymore’ - Donald Cerrone retires after UFC 276 loss to Jim Miller

After a 16-year pro run that consisted of 55 total fights, Donald Cerrone is calling it a career.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Donald Cerrone takes off his gloves before announcing his retirement at UFC 276.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 276 marked the end of an era. After 16 years as a professional fighter, respected veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has decided to call it a career after a second-round submission loss to Jim Miller.

The 39-year-old Cerrone, who in 2020 already spoke about taking a “last run”, made it official on Saturday night.

“I don’t love it anymore, Joe. It’s hard for me to get up and… this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time and I’m not complaining to anybody. I just don’t love it anymore,” he said during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

In recent years, Cerrone has been juggling a career in fighting and entertainment. Now that he’s walked away from the former, he plans to continue his Hollywood venture, moving forward.

“I’m going to be a movie star, baby,” he said. “It’s time to bow out. This is the perfect event, man. Sold out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys. One hell of a career. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. Thank you so much, UFC.”

With the win, the 38-year-old Miller (35-16, 1 NC) now holds the record for most wins in the UFC with 24. And apparently, he’s planning to stick around for a while.

Earlier in the night, another veteran in Jessica Eye also announced retirement after a decision loss to Maycee Barber in the early prelims.

As for Cerrone, he ended his career with a record of 36-17 (2 NC).

