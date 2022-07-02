‘You’re a fake’ - Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler get heated while cageside at UFC 276

Fans who’ve been watching the sport a long time know that it takes a lot to rile up Dustin Poirier unless it involves an angry Irish superstar. But during the UFC 276 festivities on Saturday, “The Diamond” got into an altercation with fellow top-tier lightweight Michael Chandler.

That heated moment was captured by welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, where both men are seen being restrained by a bunch of security personnel. The reason for their near dust-up is unclear, but at one point, Poirier was heard saying ‘You’re a fake.’

Poirier and Chandler have been paired up for a possible fight. The former seems to be more open, while the latter apparently has a “personal issue” that made him lose the ‘desire’ in a potential matchup.

The number two-ranked Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) hasn’t fought since his UFC 269 title fight loss to Charles Oliveira last December. As for the number five-ranked Chandler (23-7), he is coming off a sensational front kick KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May.