KTFO! - UFC 276 video: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira full fight highlights

Watch Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira from UFC 276.

UFC 276: Strickland v Pereira Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As part of the UFC 276 main card was a pivotal middleweight bout between contender Sean Strickland and former GLORY champ Alex Pereira. The fight had title implications, with Strickland’s ranking and winning streak, along with Pereira’s two previous wins over the champion in Israel Adesanya back in their kickboxing days.

Strikeland came in like he does, trying to walk him down and pressure, but that’s not a great idea against a far superior kickboxer. He was picking him apart, until he landed the kill shot.

Pereira likely gets a title shot after this, and he will get a lot of hype.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play:

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, Round 1

Strickland coming forward. Jabs from Strickland. Pereira is getting settled in. Boy kick from Pereira. They trade jabs. Right over the top from Pereira. Low kick from Pereira. Body shots. Strickland is fighting Pereira’s fight through the first two minutes. Right again and a jab from Pereira. MASSIVE LEFT HOOK FROM PEREIRA AND STRICKLAND GOES DOWN! TWO MORE SUPER CHIN KILLERS AND IT’S OVER! WHOA!

Alex Pereira defeated Sean Strickland via KO (strikes), 2:36 of round 1

