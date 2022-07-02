UFC 276: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP — ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 276 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions as the highlight of International Fight Week is here; which will begin at 10/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T—Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White.

The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 276 PPV event. So, we get two title fights, including a trilogy but that oughta be a barn-burner.

Israel Adesanya is closely becoming the Mike Tyson of our generation at 185 pounds, because no matter if it’s a (technical) knockout or a decision, you’re tuning into the ESPN+-streamed show just to see what the heck he does. And while Jared Cannonier is a bad dude and you’ll never not hear anyone say or write that he’s entering a completely different level in “Sin City.”

If this were “Money In The Bank” across the street at MGM Grand (why WWE decided to run against International Fight Week in the same city is beyond us), we’d see Cannonier gain some sort of advantage or have Adesanya come in with some sort of glaring weakness or injury because you need to nerf the Anime nerd with death in his hands and feet to give “Killa Gorilla” some hope before the bell rang.

But, UFC is not WWE and, to our understanding, these fights are not predetermined. So, shout out to everyone who thinks every mixed martial arts (MMA) fight is a work, you give us energy.

This main event, alongside an Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway trilogy bout banger at 145 pounds and Sean O’Malley looking like someone who sells you fake pot at Bonnaroo and the rest of this card, has us excited enough to shout at the television set along with you TONIGHT, starting 15 minutes before the PPV main card kicks off alongside Brendan Sokler, Stephanie Sottile moderating the chat and Olive being a fat baby and giving her thoughts throughout the event.

In other words, UFC 276 can’t start soon enough! Admit it, you’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this...

If not — or you're just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $74.99US (for current subscribers) or whopping $88.98 plus tax (for the PPV and ESPN+ annual subscription deal)

ALL THE GOODS ON UFC 276 LIVE STREAM INFO:

UFC 276 is exclusive to ESPN+, so if you’re looking to stream this event, non-ESPN+ subscribers will need to sign up for ESPN+ (monthly or annual) and then purchase UFC 276, as PPVs are only available to ESPN+ subscribers. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can purchase UFC 276 for $74.99. ESPN also offers two bundle packages:

UFC 276 & The Disney Bundle: This package provides you with a $13.99/month subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (ad-supported) and UFC 276 ($74.99) for $88.98 plus tax. You can also purchase an ad-free Hulu version of the bundle for $19.99/month.

UFC 276 & ESPN+ Bundle: ESPN is offering another bundle that includes one UFC PPV and a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $99.98. You can also purchase ESPN+ for $6.99/month and then buy UFC 276 for $74.99.

ESPN+ offers the ability to stream live, rewind, or replay on up to 3 devices at once and is available to watch on a variety of connected devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Apple, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, and more.

You can also stream UFC pay-per-view events live on Hulu. Subscribers with the ESPN+ add-on, as well as those who signed up for The Disney Bundle, can watch live events and ESPN+ programming on the Hulu app or website. You’ll need an active subscription to both Hulu and ESPN+ (individual plans start at $6.99/each or you can purchase the Disney Bundle) and then you’d buy the event through ESPN+.

Once purchased, you can stream UFC 276 directly through the Hulu app, Hulu.com, or any supported devices. Again, per Hulu, only subscribers who have signed up for the standalone ESPN+ add-on or who subscribe to The Disney Bundle will be able to access ESPN+ content in the Hulu app. Visit Hulu’s UFC page for additional information.

Remember that Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here. Tonight’s show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with three Early Preliminary card fights on ESPN, ESPN+ AND on the ABC TV Network, which should commence around 6PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass, ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 8PM ET. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT, which is when our live stream commentary will begin for you on our Combat Culture YouTube Channel.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Here’s a look at the UFC 276: ‘Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10/7PM ETPT

12. TITLE FIGHT #1 — UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (22-1) vs. Jared Cannonier (15-5)

11. TITLE FIGHT #2/THE TRILOGY — UFC FW Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) vs. Max Holloway (23-6)

10. 185lbs: Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1)

9. 170lbs: Robbie Lawler (29-15) vs. Bryan Barberena (17-8)

8. 135lbs: Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. Sean O’Malley (15-1)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ABC/UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

7. 155lbs: Brad Riddell (10-2) vs. Jalin Turner (12-5)

6. 170lbs: Jim Miller (34-16) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-16)

5. 170lbs: Ian Garry (9-0) vs. Gabriel Green (11-3)

4. 185lbs: Brad Tavares (19-6) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (16-2)

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ETPT

3. 185lbs: Uriah Hall (17-10) vs. André Muniz (22-4)

2. Jessica Eye (15-10) vs. Maycee Barber (10-2)

1. 135lbs: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6)

