‘End of an era’ - Pros react to Donald Cerrone’s retirement after loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276

Jim Miller submitted and retired Donald Cerrone at UFC 276. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Jim Miller tapped out Donald Cerrone at UFC 276.
Jim Miller tapped out Donald Cerrone at UFC 276.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jim Miller got the job done in the rematch. Eight years after getting knocked out by Donald Cerrone, ‘A-10’ tapped out ‘Cowboy’ at UFC 276 with a guillotine choke in the second round, sending Cerrone into retirement in the process. Miller also set the new UFC mark for most wins in the promotion’s history (24). On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match and to Cerrone’s retirement after an incredibly entertaining career.

