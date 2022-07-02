‘End of an era’ - Pros react to Donald Cerrone’s retirement after loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276

Jim Miller got the job done in the rematch. Eight years after getting knocked out by Donald Cerrone, ‘A-10’ tapped out ‘Cowboy’ at UFC 276 with a guillotine choke in the second round, sending Cerrone into retirement in the process. Miller also set the new UFC mark for most wins in the promotion’s history (24). On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match and to Cerrone’s retirement after an incredibly entertaining career.
Oldies but goodies #UFC276 @ufc @Cowboycerrone @JimMiller_155— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) July 3, 2022
Great jiujitsu from both of these guys #ufc276 @JimMiller_155 10-9— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
That's it.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 3, 2022
Jim Miller.
Most wins in @ufc History
Wow
Wow @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 3, 2022
How do u trade a body kick and head kick at the same damn time!!!#UFC276— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022
Wooooow @JimMiller_155 is still a beast with those submission #UFC276— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
Welp, Cowboy loses again… #ufc276 pic.twitter.com/sANk2aUuV1— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 3, 2022
WOW!!! What a submission! MOST #UFC wins in history! Land of the free. Home of the brave. Two American heroes— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022
JIM MOTHER FUCKING MILLER!!— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) July 3, 2022
Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022
It’s been a honor Donald Cerrone you the man— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022
Thank u Cowboy @Cowboycerrone— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022
We are going to miss you Cowboy #UFC276 good win for Jim Miller— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022
Dang cowboy straight up legend of the sport #respect #ufc276— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 3, 2022
Such a fight between 2 legends #ufc276— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) July 3, 2022
Congratulations @Cowboycerrone on an amazing career, thank you for all of the great fights. #Legend— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2022
.@JimMiller_155 you’re a legend and a class act my man! #UFC276— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022
The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2022
