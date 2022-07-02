‘Ridiculous power - Pros react to Alex Pereira’s KO of Sean Strickland at UFC 276

In another highlight reel performance, Alex Pereira made quick work of Sean Strickland, Only halfway through the first round of their fight at UFC 276, ‘Poatan’ caught his opponent with a violent hook and followed it up with another one to close the deal. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
If Sean knocks out Alex, I might stop watching anime … #UFC276— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022
You gotta love SEAN STRICKLAND… or really hate him!!— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 3, 2022
Strickland is actually checking a kick. Take a shot! #Ufc276 pic.twitter.com/eNWqmxPyAv— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 3, 2022
Damn that hook was vicious ! #UFC276— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
Shitttt #UFC276— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
This guy must have sledgehammers for fists! That was INSANE!! #UFC276— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022
Well god damn! Lol that was so nasty!— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022
Dang, Strickland was looking solid then ridiculous power from Periera— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
I have been wrong till now— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 3, 2022
Danggggggggggg ok i should have seen that coming… maybe #ufc276— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 3, 2022
Alex pereira has the best lead hook in combat sports. Looks effortless but is like the touch of death @ufc— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) July 3, 2022
If you get too close to fire, you will get burned #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/bHJtwk6os2— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022
Alex Pereira is the real deal.. the POWER!! Wanna see him against Izzy in mma now #ufc276— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 3, 2022
That Izzy (obv if he gets it done 2nite) Pereira fight is gonna be insaneeeee #ufc276— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 3, 2022
Wow That man has power!!!#UFC276— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022
fuck sean strickland pic.twitter.com/MCZudYgQLh— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2022
Loading comments...