‘Rank that man’ - Pros react to Jalin Turner’s 45-second submission of Brad Riddell at UFC 276

Jalin Turner made quick work of Brad Riddell at UFC 276. Before the one-minute mark, the ‘Tarantula’ managed to secure a tight guillotine choke and force the tap just 45 seconds into the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish,

This one will be a good fight. Looking forward to see @bradquakeriddel vs @JalinTurner #UFC276 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022

Rank that man he’s a problem — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

I repeat Jalin Turner at 155 is a contender ! #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Wow this kid is a problem. Big win for @JalinTurner tonight. Want to see him against @ArmanUfc next maybe ? #UFC276 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022

Damn that was a crazy guillotine! 2 in a row — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Jailin Turner is an animal #UFC276 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2022

Beautiful guillotine by Turner #UFC276 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022

@JalinTurner is a problem I been saying it for awhile — Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) July 3, 2022