‘Rank that man’ - Pros react to Jalin Turner’s 45-second submission of Brad Riddell at UFC 276

Jalin Turner made quick work of Brad Riddell at UFC 276. Before the one-minute mark, the ‘Tarantula’ managed to secure a tight guillotine choke and force the tap just 45 seconds into the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish,
This one will be a good fight. Looking forward to see @bradquakeriddel vs @JalinTurner #UFC276— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
Rank that man he’s a problem— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022
I repeat Jalin Turner at 155 is a contender ! #UFC276— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
Easy money@JalinTurner— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 3, 2022
Wow this kid is a problem. Big win for @JalinTurner tonight. Want to see him against @ArmanUfc next maybe ? #UFC276— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
Damn that was a crazy guillotine! 2 in a row— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
Jailin Turner is an animal #UFC276— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2022
Beautiful guillotine by Turner #UFC276— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022
@JalinTurner is a problem I been saying it for awhile— Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) July 3, 2022
LFG bro good shit JT— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022
