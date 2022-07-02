 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch UFC 276! Stream UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier right here!

Filed under:

‘Rank that man’ - Pros react to Jalin Turner’s 45-second submission of Brad Riddell at UFC 276

Jalin Turner tapped out Brad Riddell at UFC 276. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner after his UFC 276 win over Brad Riddell.
UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner after his UFC 276 win over Brad Riddell.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jalin Turner made quick work of Brad Riddell at UFC 276. Before the one-minute mark, the ‘Tarantula’ managed to secure a tight guillotine choke and force the tap just 45 seconds into the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish,

In This Stream

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 47 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...