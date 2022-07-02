‘That sucks’ - Pros react to fight-ending eye poke in O’Malley vs. Munhoz at UFC 276

An accidental eye poke by Sean O’Malley rendered Pedro Munhoz unable to continue in the second round of their bout at UFC 276. After a frustrating end to the fight, pro fighters reacted on Twitter.
Has Omaley has even trained with someone the caliber of Munoz? I’m feeling a wake up call?— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) July 3, 2022
I wince every time one of those kicks are checked #UFC276— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
Super afraid Pedro is going to break his foot or leg with these naked calf kicks...— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022
Really weird round, 10-9 Pedro? Suga doesn't look comfortable at all.#UFC276— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022
So who won round one?— michael (@bisping) July 3, 2022
O’Malley for the W I N . #UFC276 @ufc— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) July 3, 2022
Bitch moves wtf #UFC276— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
That sucks! Can’t wait for the rematch #UFC276— RobFont (@RobSFont) July 3, 2022
shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022
I urge every fan who boos an eye poke to take an eye poke, then continue fighting another killer… smh #UFC276— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 3, 2022
Unfortunate end to a good fight!!!#UFC276— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022
Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
♂️— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 3, 2022
The eye poke didn’t look to bad no #UFC27— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 3, 2022
Looks like no finger went in the eye to me but I’m not in there. ♂️ RE: Munhoz vs O’Malley.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022
O’Malley showed great composure . Had Pedro fighting his fight, was winning 2-0 with little action IMO #UFC276— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
That's unfortunate for both Suga and Pedro— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 3, 2022
Loading comments...