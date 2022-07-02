‘That sucks’ - Pros react to fight-ending eye poke in O’Malley vs. Munhoz at UFC 276

An accidental eye poke by Sean O’Malley rendered Pedro Munhoz unable to continue in the second round of their bout at UFC 276. After a frustrating end to the fight, pro fighters reacted on Twitter.

Has Omaley has even trained with someone the caliber of Munoz? I’m feeling a wake up call? — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) July 3, 2022

I wince every time one of those kicks are checked #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Super afraid Pedro is going to break his foot or leg with these naked calf kicks... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

Really weird round, 10-9 Pedro? Suga doesn't look comfortable at all.#UFC276 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

So who won round one? — michael (@bisping) July 3, 2022

Bitch moves wtf #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

That sucks! Can’t wait for the rematch #UFC276 — RobFont (@RobSFont) July 3, 2022

shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

I urge every fan who boos an eye poke to take an eye poke, then continue fighting another killer… smh #UFC276 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 3, 2022

Unfortunate end to a good fight!!!#UFC276 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

‍♂️ — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 3, 2022

The eye poke didn’t look to bad no #UFC27 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 3, 2022

Looks like no finger went in the eye to me but I’m not in there. ‍♂️ RE: Munhoz vs O’Malley. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022

O’Malley showed great composure . Had Pedro fighting his fight, was winning 2-0 with little action IMO #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022