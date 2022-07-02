 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch UFC 276! Stream UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier right here!

Filed under:

‘What a slugfest’ - Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s TKO of Robbie Lawler at UFC 276

Bryan Barberena TKO’d Robbie Lawler at UFC 276. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Bryan Barberena TKO’d Robbie Lawler at UFC 276.
Bryan Barberena TKO’d Robbie Lawler at UFC 276.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As expected, Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler delivered the wildest fight of the card at UFC 276 so far. After an action-packed first round, ‘Bam Bam’ managed to get the upper hand and finished the former champion with strikes at the end of the second. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

In This Stream

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 55 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...