‘What a slugfest’ - Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s TKO of Robbie Lawler at UFC 276

As expected, Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler delivered the wildest fight of the card at UFC 276 so far. After an action-packed first round, ‘Bam Bam’ managed to get the upper hand and finished the former champion with strikes at the end of the second. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.
Damn, Robbie is still Ruthless! #UFC276— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022
That’s my kinda fight— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
Amazing round of work by Lawler and Barbarena— michael (@bisping) July 3, 2022
In no world is this fight boring lol— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022
Jeezus that round was insane!!! Lawler landed harder but Barberena landed more. Barbarena threw almost 200 strikes!— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
Crazy 1st round Somebody is going down in 2nd #UFC #UFC276— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022
Both of these guys are fights I always wanted. Because you know they would be wars. Barberena is just an awesome brawler and Lawler is one of the best pocket fighters in the game. #UFC276— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022
190 strikes attempted by Barberina. Wow. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/5DdfxKBGQE— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 3, 2022
Damn :/— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) July 3, 2022
Wow What a finish!! #UFC276— RobFont (@RobSFont) July 3, 2022
He never left his feet. That fight was #UFC276— Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) July 3, 2022
Lawler vs Barbarino was a hell of a fight damn— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 3, 2022
Wow talk about a comeback #UFC276— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022
Damn what a slugfest! Great victory for BamBam #UFC276— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022
They can quit mentioning how he “beat” me because he didn’t. Love Barberena touch congrats to him what a great fight!— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022
This fight is great! #UFC276— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 3, 2022
Man @bryan_barberena has started to compile very impressive @ufc career! #UFC276— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022
Barbarena chin is ridiculous but his mixing up of hand techniques was the difference imo. Body shots, head shots, various elbows, hooks, crosses etc. Robbie kept throwing same stuff and Bryan was adjusting better.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022
Loading comments...