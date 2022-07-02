‘What a slugfest’ - Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s TKO of Robbie Lawler at UFC 276

As expected, Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler delivered the wildest fight of the card at UFC 276 so far. After an action-packed first round, ‘Bam Bam’ managed to get the upper hand and finished the former champion with strikes at the end of the second. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

Damn, Robbie is still Ruthless! #UFC276 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022

That’s my kinda fight — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Amazing round of work by Lawler and Barbarena — michael (@bisping) July 3, 2022

In no world is this fight boring lol — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022

Jeezus that round was insane!!! Lawler landed harder but Barberena landed more. Barbarena threw almost 200 strikes! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Crazy 1st round Somebody is going down in 2nd #UFC #UFC276 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022

Both of these guys are fights I always wanted. Because you know they would be wars. Barberena is just an awesome brawler and Lawler is one of the best pocket fighters in the game. #UFC276 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

Damn :/ — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) July 3, 2022

He never left his feet. That fight was #UFC276 — Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) July 3, 2022

Lawler vs Barbarino was a hell of a fight damn — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 3, 2022

Wow talk about a comeback #UFC276 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022

Damn what a slugfest! Great victory for BamBam #UFC276 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022

They can quit mentioning how he “beat” me because he didn’t. Love Barberena touch congrats to him what a great fight! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

This fight is great! #UFC276 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 3, 2022