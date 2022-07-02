UFC 276 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘Then you guys get to see the volcano’

UFC 276 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Max Holloway at the Athlete hotel. He’s dealing with the fight before the fight, cutting weight. He’s got it though, and he says it’s one more face-off then fans will get to see the volcano. His coach says his weight cuts are pretty easy, because Max and his wife know how to handle it and keep things simple for them.

Jared Cannonier is having a bit of fun with his weight cut, and his coach knows the cut will be easy. He imitates some Street Fighter moves as he shadow boxes.

Alexander Volkanovski walks into the Performance Institute and passes Robbie Lawler walking up the stairs. They greet each other warmly, because Robbie is one of the nicest guys ever. They briefly show Ian Garry, and Brad Riddell is happy to have teammates fighting on the card with him because it’s easier to go through the whole process with friends. Leon Edwards is there. Everyone’s there.

Israel Adesanya is playing ping pong with his coach back at his place. His brother explains that he likes to do it at the end of weight cutting because it helps with his coordination and keeps him accurate.

Weigh-in time. Volkanovski is first, he’s 144.5. Adesanya is light, 183.5. Cannonier is 184.5. Holloway runs onto the stage and hits 144.5. Both title fights are official.

Ceremonial weigh-ins. Joe Rogan fires up the crowd. Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz do a bit of trash talking. Holloway and Volkanovski are chirping before they even come out from backstage. Holloway is fired up and the crowd loves it. Volk gets a mixed response. They talk a little more at the face-off but it’s not crazy intense. Cannonier just walks away from Adesanya at their staredown. Izzy says he’s gonna make it look easy.

And that’s it! UFC 276 is almost here!