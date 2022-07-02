UFC 276 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘It added fuel to me, appreciate it’

UFC 276 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at UFC Apex, where Sean O’Malley and Bryan Barberena are comparing hand sizes. O’Malley does media as they overlay his photo session. He’s pretty relaxed. The champ, Alexander Volkanovski is next up. He believes this is a legacy fight. They’re also showing him drawing him and Max Holloway, and Max has huge hair in his version of things.

Izzy time now. He thinks this is the big time, Super Bowl, WrestleMania.

They switch over to Pedro Munhoz, who thinks Sean O’Malley will bring the best out of him. He wants to shut down the hype. He does a quick cryo session at absurdly cold temperatures as the operator explains how they help so well with recovery after training. Munhoz is impressed at how great he feels right after it’s over.

Over to the athlete hotel and Alex Pereira. He’s happy to have Glover Teixeira helping him out. Pereira says he might not have many MMA fights on paper, but he’s training with the best guys so he feels like he’s fighting everyday. They show some training footage and he looks crazy fast and locked in.

Press conference time. Izzy doesn’t care about where he stands on a GOAT list, he’s just ready to take out his opponent. Jared Cannonier is ready. Holloway talks a little bit of smack. Alex Volkanovski is amused. Robbie Lawler likes being surrounded by badasses as the crowd chants for him. Holloway and Volk do a little more chirping. You can tell they like each other, they’re just enjoying riling up the audience. All the staredowns are a bit intense but respectful.

And that’s it! UFC 276 goes down in a few short hours in the T-Mobile Arena.