UFC 276: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 276 from T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

Today’s show is stacked. There are two title fights on top, with Israel Adesanya defending the UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier, along with Alexander Volkanovski going to war with Max Holloway for the third time over the featherweight title. In addition to that, Sean Strickland will face off with kickboxing superstar Alex Pereira, with a possible title shot at stake. Former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler returns to the cage against the always-exciting Bryan Barberena, and Sean O’Malley opens the main card against Pedro Munhoz at 135 pounds.

This post will cover the co-main event trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway. There will be separate posts for the prelims, earlier main card fights, and the headliner.

UFC 276 is a standard PPV. There are three early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ and also pick up on ABC for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.