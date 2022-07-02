UFC 276 results: Alex Pereira destroys Sean Strickland in Round 1

The UFC 276 PPV main card got another finish, this one coming at the hands of Alex Pereira, who knocked out the promotion’s #4 ranked middleweight, Sean Strickland, in the very first round. Strickland tried to move forward, but once Pereira planted his feet and uncorked his left hook, it was only a matter of time. The left sat Sean down, and then a set of right crosses sealed the deal — in just two-minutes and thirty-six seconds. Pereira knocked out the current UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, in a kickboxing bout back in 2017. If Izzy wins his title fight tonight, perhaps we’ll see them go at it again, but with the small gloves on instead of the big ones.

Strickland was pressuring right out of the gate, pumping his jab and pushing Pereira backwards. Pereira was scoring his strikes whenever he would plant his feet and stop Sean from moving forward. Strickland kept marching forward, but Pereira moved in with a gorgeous left hook that sat down Sean. As Strickland went to stand up, Alex clipped him with two consecutive right hands that finished off Strickland. WOWSERS!

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland by KO at 2:36 of round 1: Middleweight