UFC 276 results: Bryan Barberena scores standing TKO on Robbie Lawler

Bryan Barberena just defeated Robbie Lawler with a standing TKO on the UFC 276 PPV main card.

By Eddie Mercado
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The UFC 276 PPV main card got its first finish when Bryan Barberena stopped former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, with a standing TKO in the second round. This fight took place completely on the feet, with a lot of it happening on a napkin. Barberena deployed a tremendous amount of volume, dumping well over 100 strikes in the opening round. The ending came in the second act when Bryan rocked Robbie with some elbows on the inside, and then followed up with haymakers up against the cage to prompt the standing TKO. This is surely the biggest win of Barberena’s career.

Lawler took the center of the Octagon and patiently pressed forward. He was attacking the body with punches, while Barberena was utilizing leg kicks. The fighters began exchanging in the pocket, with both men landing solid blows. Barberena was throwing a ton of volume, seeming to not stop throwing punches, and mixing in a couple of elbows to boot. The phone booth fighting continued, with neither man willing to give up any ground.

Lawler started to pop his jab in the second round, and one of them seemed to really sting Barberena. Bryan started to throw more volume as the round grew on, but Lawler was doing a good job of rolling with the punches and countering back. Barberena kept pouring it on and pushed the pace, and started to overwhelm Robbie. He went back to his elbows on the inside and was able to rock Lawler. Seizing the moment, Bryan went after Robbie with haymakers, landing big bombs and forcing the referee to step in.

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler by TKO at 4:47 of round 2: Welterweight

