UFC 276 results: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ruled a no contest following eye poke

The UFC PPV main card began with an anticlimactic ending when the promotion’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Sean O’Malley, accidentally poked the #9 ranked, Pedro Munhoz, in the eye in the second round. Pedro told the doctor that he was unable to see out of his right eye, and the bout was subsequently called off.

The fighters met in the middle and began exchanging leg kicks right away. From there, a lot of feints and measuring started to transpire. Just when things were already slow, O’Malley accidentally kicked Munhoz in the cup. After a short pause, the fight got back underway. Munhoz kept throwing his naked leg kicks, while O’Malley would sparingly launch a jab.

Munhoz continued to go after the legs of O’Malley in the second stanza. O’Malley was responding with jousting straight punches, and even threw a wheel kick that was close to landing. Pedro was accidentally poked in the eye, bringing another break in the already somewhat slow action. The doctor came in to check on Munhoz, who said that he could not see out of his right eye, so the bout was ended.

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ruled a no contest at 3:09 of round 2: Bantamweight