Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway full fight videos

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have faced each other for 50 minutes already, with the Australian coming up with close decision wins on both occasions. The pair will fight for the third time at UFC 276 this Saturday, but to get hyped for their trilogy, you can now watch their first two contests in full.

Watch the first 10 rounds of this rivalry below, starting with their first meeting at UFC 245, when Holloway came in as the champion:

Volkanovski took home the title in that first meeting in 2019, then they had an immediate rematch in 2020 at UFC 251. Watch rounds six to ten between these two elite featherweights below:

The second contest was much closer and could’ve gone either way, but Volkanovski retained his belt in a split decision with the scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47.

Will this third fight reach a decision again at UFC 276? Will Volkanovski put an end to this match up, or will Holloway get his belt back and extend this rivalry even further? Either way, it’ll be interesting to potentially see how rounds 11 to 15 will play out — if it’ll even go that far.