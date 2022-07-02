Graphic: Fighter tries cartwheel guard pass, suffers gruesome arm injury instead

Mansur Beltoev was a victim of his own creativity in his debut against Aziz Mukhtarov at Ural Fighting Championship 1 this past Friday.

The bantamweight fighter had Mukhtarov on the ground in the first round and decided to surprise his opponent with a unique technique: the cartwheel guard pass. Beltoev launched himself in the air and was mid-cartwheel when he posted his right arm on the canvas. That proved costly for Beltoev, who immediately noticed his elbow was now bent in the opposite direction. The referee stepped in and waved off the fight shortly after.

You can watch the fight-ending moment below, courtesy of Twitter user Matysek:

Warning: The video below is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

Beltoev has not provided an update on his condition yet. The loss was his first as a professional fighter.

Mukhtarov snapped a four-fight losing streak with the win over Beltoev. The 28-year-old had not won a fight in nearly five years.

Ural FC 1 also featured some UFC veterans in the main and co-main event of the evening. Fábio Maldonado suffered a 45-second knockout loss to Kirill ‘Baby Fedor’ Sidelnikov, while Diego Brandão brutalized Oleg Ličkovaka en route to a second-round stoppage.

The entire event is available on Youtube.