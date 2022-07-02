UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier bout order, TV schedule, start times

Fight night has arrived!

The enormous UFC 276 pay-per-view is just hours away, and there is plenty of action to look forward to at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining this International Fight Week card is a middleweight championship bout between star striker Israel Adesanya and first time title challenger Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy. Volkanovski won the belt from Holloway in 2019, defended the belt in a close decision in 2020, and now we get to see if Holloway can cap off this rivalry (or extend it?) by becoming champion again.

Rounding out the main card is a middleweight title eliminator between former GLORY kickboxing champion Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland, as well as legendary former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler taking on Bryan Barberena, and men’s bantamweight rising star Sean O’Malley facing Pedro Munhoz.

This card is so stacked that fights such as Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell, Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, and Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz are on the preliminary card. For the first time ever, the UFC prelims will be live on ABC.

Here’s all the info you need on the UFC 276 fight card, including the TV schedule and start times.

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier (UFC Middleweight Championship)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (UFC Featherweight Championship)

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Dricus du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko