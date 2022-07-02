UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight day betting odds

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host tonight’s UFC 276 card, which offers up middleweight and featherweight title fights in the main and co-main events. The PPV main card has five bouts in total, including a possible 185-pound title eliminator, an eternal legend against a consummate spoiler, and a flashy personality against a hard-nosed veteran. Now let’s go take a gander at the betting lines.

Sitting at the very top of the main card, the UFC’s reigning middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, is a sizable -475 betting favorite. His challenger, Jared Cannonier, is the largest betting underdog tonight, and is available at a robust moneyline of +380. For what it’s worth, Izzy just posted a reel on his Instagram of him on a FaceTime call with Drake — so beware of the curse.

In the UFC 276 co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is once again favored over the man he took the belt from, Max Holloway. Max was the betting favorite in their initial meetup, but Volkanovski was favored in the second encounter, and now here in the third. Alexander is on deck at -195, with Holloway trending at +165.

Before that we got a tight line between the mouth of middleweight, Sean Strickland, and the man that slept Izzy, Alex Pereira. Strickland is a small betting favorite with a -125 moneyline, and then Pereira is barely holding on to a plus line at +105. After the verbal sparring that took place between Sean and Adesanya at the presser, there’s a chance that a win could put him next in line for a shot at gold.

Also on the UFC 276 PPV main card, MMA legend, Robbie Lawler is in a pick’em fight with Bryan barberena — with both combatants sporting a -110 moneyline. Then, kicking off the PPV portion of the event, the larger than UFC-life Sean O’Malley is rocking a strongly favored -285 line over tough veteran Pedro Munhoz — who is posted up with +240 underdog value.

Check out the UFC 276 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

