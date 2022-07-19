‘Just because you can fight doesn’t mean you’re not a b-tch’ - Strickland picking Adesanya to beat Pereira

Sean Strickland is anything other than shy in offering his opinion to fans and the media. So, when the UFC middleweight contender recently fielded a question about a matchup between his recent foe, Alex Pereira, and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, it’s no surprise that he had a few things to get off his chest.

“Let me tell you something, just cause you can fight doesn’t mean you’re not a b-tch,” Strickland told The Schmo in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Fighting). “Don’t forget that. Ask that to Izzy. Just cause you can fight, don’t mean you’re not a b-tch. And I think Izzy’s gonna beat Alex. I think Izzy’s gonna stand there and Izzy’s gonna bounce around and outpoint Alex for five rounds and we’re all gonna say Izzy’s the best in the world. Doesn’t change the fact that he’s a b-tch.

“He’s gonna float around and win but at the end of the day, no one remembers how you win, they just remember that you win. So even though he’s gonna f-cking dance around on his little twinkle toes, he’s still gonna win. I hope he doesn’t, but I still think he’s gonna win. F-cking Izzy.”

Pereira, who is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings, earned that number next to his name thanks, in large part, to his first-round knockout win over Strickland at UFC 276. Unranked before that contest, Pereira ended Strickland’s six-fight winning streak with the victory. Strickland was the No. 4 ranked 185-pounder in the UFC on fight night. He has since fell to the No. 7 spot.

On the same card, Adesanya retained his title with a widely criticized decision win over Jared Cannonier.

The UFC is expected to book Pereira opposite Adesanya for the champion’s next title defense. UFC president Dana White has guaranteed that fight, when it does take place, will be “absolutely batshit nuts.”