Islam Makhachev opens as betting favorite over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Top-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira once again finds himself the underdog heading into his next fight.

BetOnline has the Brazilian marked as a +215 underdog against -255 favorite Islam Makhachev ahead of their upcoming fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280.

Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/ryqXrYo5ut — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 17, 2022

The matchup was confirmed at the weekend after weeks of back-and-forth between the two fighters in the media.

Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, was stripped of the title after missing weight ahead of his first-round stoppage victory over Justin Gaethje this past May. The Brazilian is on an eleven-fight win streak, with notable stoppage victories over Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier, finishing the former via TKO and the latter via submission. He holds the record for the most submission wins (16) and most finishes (19) in UFC history.

Makhachev has rattled off ten straight wins since his lone loss to Adriano Martins in October of 2015, developing a reputation as one of the most feared grapplers in the UFC. The Dagestani native trains under legendary Sambo grappler Khabib Nurmagomedov: Considered the greatest UFC lightweight champion of all time and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history. Makhachev last fought at UFC Vegas 49 in February, making quick work of Bobby Green by finishing the nine-year UFC veteran with a barrage of ground-and-pound in the first round.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev takes place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.