 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Photo of the Day: UFC owner Ari Emanuel hoses down Elon Musk aboard Zeus

The photo is making the rounds on social media.

By Bloody Elbow
/ new
Elon Musk at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” - Arrivals Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Twitter is filled with the most random things, and a perfect example is this photo making the rounds and getting various reactions on social media today.

I guess this is UFC owner Ari Emanuel using a bidet on a shirtless Elon Musk while they were in Greece aboard a luxury yacht called Zeus.

Apparently the yacht costs almost $20,000 a week, but that won’t exactly be a big deal to the Endeavor CEO worth hundreds of millions or the Tesla CEO worth hundreds of billions. I don’t exactly know what to do with this information, but the internet had a lot of comments about it, and I guess since I saw the photo, now you have to as well.

If for some reason you would want to see more of this, there are other vacation photos of these two ultra rich people on that article from Page Six.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...