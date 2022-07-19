 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Jake Paul ‘hospitalized’ but says Hasim Rahman Jr. fight is still on

Jake Paul has been hospitalized for an ‘accident’ but says his August 6th fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. is still on.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jake Paul has been ‘hospitalized’ ahead of his August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is in the hospital two weeks before his scheduled August 6th fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. “The Problem Child” shared the update via social media, but like all things Jake Paul, it should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt.

“I had an accident, I’m still gonna be able to fight August 6th so get your tickets at MSG.com before they sell out,” Paul said on the Twitter video (H/T MMA Mania). “I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event.

“It’s broken! Nurse! Nurse! More morphine! I broke my back carrying the last five fights’ promotion! My opponents never sell shit! Ah, it hurts! It hurts! These motherfuckers never sell shit! They couldn’t sell a pen to a writer!”

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Paul’s natural ability to sell fights. And while there’s a dispute in his actual PPV numbers, he certainly can draw people’s attention, casual fans or otherwise.

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

