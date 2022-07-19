Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 174

UFC Long Island storylines: Who should get the next featherweight title shot, Matt Schnell’s all-time comeback, did Charles Jourdain get hosed by the judges? - 2:27

NEWS ROUNDUP

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev set for UFC 280 - 26:05

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/7/16/23235438/mma-news-charles-oliveira-vs-islam-makhachev-headlines-ufc-280

ESPN+ prices keep going up, up, up - 34:27

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/7/15/23220381/report-espn-subscription-increase-sharply-ufc-fandom-even-more-costly-mma-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 43:38

Ryan Garcia wins, calls out Gervonta Davis

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/7/17/23245669/knockout-video-ryan-garcia-vs-javier-fortuna-full-fight-highlights

