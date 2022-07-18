UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight card

The UFC is back in London for a second time this year, and for the second time the main event will feature English heavyweight star Tom Aspinall. He passed his biggest test to date with flying colors when he submitted Alexander Volkov back in March, now he has an even tougher test in the form of Curtis Blaydes, whose only losses at heavyweight have come to Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event, Chris Curtis gets a short notice bout against Jack Hermansson, who was initially scheduled to face Darren Till before Till pulled out with an injury. A Curtis main event, a Curtis co-main! Heh heh. Anyway, the fighter who will likely get the biggest crowd pop is former Cage Warriors FC champion Paddy Pimblett, who will look to go to 3-0 in the UFC when he takes on Jordan Leavitt.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC London:

Main Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Chris Curtis vs. Jack Hermansson

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

L’udovit Klein vs. Mason Jones

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby