UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight card

The UFC is back in London for a second time this year, and for the second time the main event will feature English heavyweight star Tom Aspinall. He passed his biggest test to date with flying colors when he submitted Alexander Volkov back in March, now he has an even tougher test in the form of Curtis Blaydes, whose only losses at heavyweight have come to Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
In the co-main event, Chris Curtis gets a short notice bout against Jack Hermansson, who was initially scheduled to face Darren Till before Till pulled out with an injury. A Curtis main event, a Curtis co-main! Heh heh. Anyway, the fighter who will likely get the biggest crowd pop is former Cage Warriors FC champion Paddy Pimblett, who will look to go to 3-0 in the UFC when he takes on Jordan Leavitt.
Here’s the full fight card for UFC London:
Main Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
Chris Curtis vs. Jack Hermansson
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig
Preliminary Card (12 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
L’udovit Klein vs. Mason Jones
Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson
Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm
Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby
Loading comments...