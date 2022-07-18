Share All sharing options for: UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC LONDON: ‘BLAYDES VS. ASPINALL’, set for Saturday, July 23rd at the 02 Arena in London, England, UK. The main event is a heavyweight fight between Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Co-main event action will involve a competitive scrap in the middleweight division between fight veterans Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson and Chris ‘The Action Man’ Curtis.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 3/12PM ETPT, with the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 12PM/9AM ETPT.