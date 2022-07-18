Jessica Andrade out, Katlyn Chookagian back in for UFC Paris fight vs. Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot has a new opponent for her UFC Paris fight... or does she?

The women’s flyweight standout was supposed to face Jessica Andrade on September 3rd in the French capital, but Andrade withdrew due to what MMA Fighting learned was “medical issues.” Subbing in for Andrade is none other than one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, who was Fiorot’s original opponent before she withdrew due to undisclosed reasons.

Chookagian (18-4) is the No. 1 ranked contender in the division and currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, including a Fight of the Night win over Amanda Ribas, as well as decisions over Cynthia Calvillo, Jennifer Maia, and Viviane Araujo. Her last loss came via first-round TKO to Jessica Andrade in late 2020.

Fiorot (9-1) has quickly risen up the ranks as one of the bright young stars of the women’s flyweight division. She’s won nine in a row since her pro debut loss to Leah McCourt, including four victories in the UFC. After consecutive stoppages of Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci, Fiorot established her contender status with decision wins over Mayra Bueno Silva and former title challenger Jennifer Maia. The latest rankings have Fiorot at No. 6, so a win could put her on the cusp of a title shot.

UFC Paris, the promotion’s first ever show in France, is set to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.