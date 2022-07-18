Fights on Tap: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Anticlimactic ending aside, UFC Long Island was a great event. There were plenty of finishes, including an all-time comeback in one of the wildest fights of the year between Matt Schnell and Sumaderji (seriously, go watch it). With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a much-anticipated lightweight clash is headed to Abu Dhabi.
The wait is over. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are sharing the Octagon for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ won the championship with a second-round TKO of Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier by third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269. However, his reign would end before his next defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Because he missed weight by a half-pound, the ex-champion was stripped and deemed ineligible to win the now-vacant title. Oliveira submitted Gaethje, but left without the belt. He now has an opportunity to win again, this time against Makhachev.
Protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev vaulted himself into contention with ten consecutive wins. In his most recent appearances, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product earned first-round submissions over Dan Hooker and Bobby Green at UFC 267 and UFC Vegas 49, respectively.
UFC London — July 23
Mason Jones vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards — women’s flyweight
Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Nate Landwehr vs. Zubaira Tukhugov — featherweight
UFC San Diego — August 13
Gabriel Benítez vs. Charlie Ontiveros — lightweight
Yazmin Jauregi vs. Iasmin Lucindo — women’s strawweight
UFC Paris — September 3
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko — middleweight
UFC 280 — October 22
Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev — lightweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 284 — August 12
Austin Vanderford vs. Anthony Adams — middleweight
Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder — middleweight
Josh Hill vs. Matheus Mattos — bantamweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 8 (2022 Playoffs) — August 13
Will Fleury vs. Kenneth Bergh — light heavyweight
Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu — light heavyweight
Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi — bantamweight
Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada — lightweight
Chris Mixan vs. John Mitchell — welterweight
Hatef Moeil vs. Szymon Bajor — heavyweight
PFL 9 (2022 Playoffs) — August 20
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber — women’s flyweight
Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably — heavyweight
Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen — welterweight
Ali Taleb vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi — bantamweight
Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric — light heavyweight
Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou — heavyweight
Marcin Held vs. Myles Price — lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 141 — July 22
Daniel Skibinski vs. Jimmy Wallhead — welterweight
Samuel Bark vs. Tobias Harila — featherweight
Alexander Lindgren vs. Omiel Brown — catchweight (178 lbs.)
Luke Riley vs. Kevin Simon Cesari — featherweight
Sam Spencer vs. Adam Amarasinghe — bantamweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 72 — July 23
Brian Hooi vs. Michał Pietrzak — welterweight
KSW 73 — August 20
Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Radcliffe — middleweight
