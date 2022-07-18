Fights on Tap: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Anticlimactic ending aside, UFC Long Island was a great event. There were plenty of finishes, including an all-time comeback in one of the wildest fights of the year between Matt Schnell and Sumaderji (seriously, go watch it). With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a much-anticipated lightweight clash is headed to Abu Dhabi.

The wait is over. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are sharing the Octagon for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ won the championship with a second-round TKO of Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier by third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269. However, his reign would end before his next defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Because he missed weight by a half-pound, the ex-champion was stripped and deemed ineligible to win the now-vacant title. Oliveira submitted Gaethje, but left without the belt. He now has an opportunity to win again, this time against Makhachev.

Protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev vaulted himself into contention with ten consecutive wins. In his most recent appearances, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product earned first-round submissions over Dan Hooker and Bobby Green at UFC 267 and UFC Vegas 49, respectively.

UFC London — July 23

Mason Jones vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards — women’s flyweight

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Nate Landwehr vs. Zubaira Tukhugov — featherweight

UFC San Diego — August 13

Gabriel Benítez vs. Charlie Ontiveros — lightweight

Yazmin Jauregi vs. Iasmin Lucindo — women’s strawweight

UFC Paris — September 3

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko — middleweight

UFC 280 — October 22

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev — lightweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 284 — August 12

Austin Vanderford vs. Anthony Adams — middleweight

Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder — middleweight

Josh Hill vs. Matheus Mattos — bantamweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 8 (2022 Playoffs) — August 13

Will Fleury vs. Kenneth Bergh — light heavyweight

Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu — light heavyweight

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi — bantamweight

Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada — lightweight

Chris Mixan vs. John Mitchell — welterweight

Hatef Moeil vs. Szymon Bajor — heavyweight

PFL 9 (2022 Playoffs) — August 20

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber — women’s flyweight

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably — heavyweight

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen — welterweight

Ali Taleb vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi — bantamweight

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric — light heavyweight

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou — heavyweight

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price — lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 141 — July 22

Daniel Skibinski vs. Jimmy Wallhead — welterweight

Samuel Bark vs. Tobias Harila — featherweight

Alexander Lindgren vs. Omiel Brown — catchweight (178 lbs.)

Luke Riley vs. Kevin Simon Cesari — featherweight

Sam Spencer vs. Adam Amarasinghe — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 72 — July 23

Brian Hooi vs. Michał Pietrzak — welterweight

KSW 73 — August 20

Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Radcliffe — middleweight